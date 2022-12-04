Filed under: Sunday Night Football open thread Colts - Cowboys wraps up the day! By Jason Marcum@marcum89 Dec 4, 2022, 7:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Night Football open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We’ve got one game left for today as the Dallas Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts, so come join the fun in tonight’s open thread! oh and WHO DEY!!! More From Cincy Jungle Ja’Marr Chase and Samaje Perine educate Justin Reid in Bengals’ win vs Chiefs Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Chiefs in another classic 6 Winners and zero Losers from Bengals’ win over the Chiefs Bengals score thrilling 27-24 win over Chiefs OPEN THREAD: Bengals vs. Chiefs second half Bengals lose Hayden Hurst to calf injury vs. Chiefs Loading comments...
Loading comments...