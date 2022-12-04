 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja’Marr Chase and Samaje Perine educate Justin Reid in Bengals’ win vs Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase walked the walk in his return to the field.

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught wind of the safety Justin Reid saying he would shut down a Bengals weapon.

Here is the video in question:

You can be the judge of if he meant Hayden Hurst or Tee Higgins. He later said he would lock down anybody Either way Chase took offense to that in the replies.

Ultimately, the Bengals ended up with the win, and Chase had seven catches for 97 yards, which included a screen late in the game where he made something out of nothing to get a crucial first down.

This led to Chase reminding the world about the talk before the game.

Reid — for his own credit — was included in a highlight play on Sunday as well.

This isn’t the first time that Chase has made a Kansas City defender eat his words. Last season in the first match up of these teams, defensive back Charvarius Ward broke up a pass play with Chase only to get up and mock his a celebration that Chase and Justin Jefferson have become known for, the griddy, and then... well let’s just let the video talk for itself.

At some point you’d think the Chiefs defenders would know better than to get on Chase’s bad side.

