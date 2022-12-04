Ja’Marr Chase and Samaje Perine educate Justin Reid in Bengals’ win vs Chiefs

Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught wind of the safety Justin Reid saying he would shut down a Bengals weapon.

Here is the video in question:

Asked #Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would've done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year.



His words show just how motivated the team is about beating the #Bengals.



His words about Tee Higgins: "I'm gonna lock him down."

You can be the judge of if he meant Hayden Hurst or Tee Higgins. He later said he would lock down anybody Either way Chase took offense to that in the replies.

let's put some money on it big time — Ja'MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) November 30, 2022

Y'all welcome for the extra motivation. Ima see you Sunday champ. — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 30, 2022

tuna ina can — Ja'MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) November 30, 2022

Ultimately, the Bengals ended up with the win, and Chase had seven catches for 97 yards, which included a screen late in the game where he made something out of nothing to get a crucial first down.

This led to Chase reminding the world about the talk before the game.

Reid — for his own credit — was included in a highlight play on Sunday as well.

Samaje Perine with the stiff arm on Justin Reid

Perine dribbles Justin Reid like a basketball

This isn’t the first time that Chase has made a Kansas City defender eat his words. Last season in the first match up of these teams, defensive back Charvarius Ward broke up a pass play with Chase only to get up and mock his a celebration that Chase and Justin Jefferson have become known for, the griddy, and then... well let’s just let the video talk for itself.

Never forget when Charvarius Ward hit the griddy just to get mossed by Jamarr Chase 2 plays later



pic.twitter.com/fJcJfULIVJ — ☃️ (@T0MFRAUDY) November 28, 2022

At some point you’d think the Chiefs defenders would know better than to get on Chase’s bad side.