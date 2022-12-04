Bengals vs. Browns opening odds

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their fourth win in a row and third straight against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning 27-24 in front of an electric Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals were clicking on both sides of the ball, as they held MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes to just 223 passing yards and 24 total points.

Now, the Bengals will be back in the jungle again next week as Joe Burrow will look to get his first career win over the Cleveland Browns.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals opened as a 4.5-point favorite over their division rivals in Week 14.

The Bengals were thrilled to have Ja’Marr Chase back on the field this week, as he provided a big lift to the offense with seven grabs for 97 yards in his return.

However, the Bengals are not yet at full strength offensively, as they will still be monitoring Joe Mixon’s availability this week after the concussion he suffered against the Steelers kept him out of the games against the Titans and Chiefs.

The Bengals are also waiting to see how long tight end Hayden Hurst is out after he suffered a calf injury today and missed the entire second half.

Revenge will be on the Bengals’ minds this coming week after their embarrassing performance in Week 8 when they fell 32-13 to the Browns on Monday Night Football. It was the first game Chase missed due to his hip injury, as well as the last time Cincinnati lost a game this season.

This time around, Cincinnati will be at home and facing Deshaun Watson, who made his season debut this week in a 27-14 win over the Texans. Watson finished the game completing just 12 of his 22 passes for 131 yards and an interception.

Hopefully, next Sunday will see the Bengals finally take down the Browns for the first time since the 2019 regular-season finale.