Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup is between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Currently, Tom Brady and the Bucs have a hold on the division at 5-6, but the Saints are right behind them at 4-8, which is the sad state of the NFC South this season. This game could very well have a home playoff game on the line.

The Saints have been riding with Andy Dalton, and it has gone how many Cincinnati Bengals fans would expect. He has had some ups and downs, but injuries on the entire team have not helped. He will need to work some magic though for the Saints to come marching back home with a win.

Meanwhile, it seems like Tampa Bay’s offense is getting weapons like Chris Godwin back on the field. That could make the difference for an offense desperate for any help for Brady.

This may not end up being an offensive showcase, but we could see one of these teams in the Wild Card for the NFC.

Here is who the staff is taking. This will also be tonight’s open thread, so join the fun!

