Kevin Huber released by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran punter Kevin Huber, head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. That means Drue Chrisman is now officially P1 after being the team’s primary punter for the last three games.

In nine games this season, Huber has punted the ball 31 times for an average of 43.2 yards per punt. He also has nine punts downed inside the 20 and one touchback.

Huber holds the team record for most games played in Bengals history with 216, but he’s been a healthy scratch the last three weeks as the team evaluated Chrisman, who was spent much of the past two years on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Chrisman was elevated to the active roster this past weekend, just as he was the previous two weeks. Because he was elevated three times, the Bengals have to sign him to the active roster for him to be eligible to play again this season.

Thus, it was pretty much as given that Huber would be released this week.

Zac Taylor opens his press conference saying the #Bengals have released punter Kevin Huber.



Huber is the Bengals all-time leader in games played. pic.twitter.com/yYPFCaw11h — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) December 5, 2022

