Injury updates on Hayden Hurst and Joe Mixon

Don’t expect to see Hurst play this Sunday. What about Joe Mixon?

By John Sheeran
The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is hitting its stride despite injuries to key starters, and the team will monitor a couple of players this week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns.

Running back Joe Mixon, who’s been out for two weeks with a concussion, has a chance to clear the NFL concussion protocol early this week, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

In Mixon’s last full game played, he rushed for four touchdowns and caught one against the Carolina Panthers. Samaje Perine has filled his spot wonderfully, as he’s averaged four yards per carry and scored four touchdowns since Mixon’s concussion occurred in Week 11. How the team rotates both backs will be fascinating to watch when Mixon does return.

While Mixon may play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Hayden Hurst is likely to be sitting out. The tight end injured his calf against the Kansas City Chiefs and didn’t return. Taylor said Hurst is doubtful to play this week.

Hurst’s injury may sideline him for multiple weeks if Taylor is already virtually declaring him out a day after the injury, but it’s still early to determine the extent of the injury.

