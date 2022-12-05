 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals players showed up to work Monday, despite having the day off

The Bengals will look to avenge their loss to the Browns on Sunday.

By Adam Haste
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday was a massive day for the Cincinnati Bengals as they picked up a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, safety Jessie Bates said that Zac Taylor gave the players the day off for the win.

However, most of the team didn’t take the day as Bates added that most of the team was in the locker room this morning.

Also in the locker room was Joe Burrow who he saw get a lift in and then started watching film on Cleveland.

It is safe to say that Burrow and the team has a little more motivation this week since Burrow has yet to beat the Browns in his career. On top of that, the Bengals will want to avenge their earlier loss to the Browns this season on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals and Browns will kick off on Sunday from the jungle at 1:00 pm ET on CBS.

