Bengals get huge boost in Wild Card standings

What a weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals! After their huge win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals got a major boost in their pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth.

The Bengals again showed that they are a serious contender in the AFC, and they did it with a balanced offense, timely defensive stops and really just an all around great effort by all three phases of the game.

With that performance, they took a big step forward in the AFC Playoff Picture.

As it stands, Cincinnati has moved up to the fifth spot in the playoff race, given the tiebreaker with the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals were looking at a gauntlet coming off of their bye week, facing five teams listed above and have responded with a 2-0 start against teams in the running for a playoff berth.

Not only did Sunday’s win boost the Bengals in the playoff picture, it went a long way in keeping the Bengals in position to win the AFC North for the second year in a row. With matchups against Cleveland and Baltimore still to come, winning those games, paired with some help could land them atop the division if they handle business against opponents outside of the division.

The division will take some help, but barring a collapse, Zac Taylor’s team should make the playoffs at the very least.

Who Dey?!