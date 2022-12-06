Chidobe Awuzie supports Bengals following ACL surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of the best cornerbacks in the league on that terrible Halloween Night in Cleveland when Chidobe Awuzie went down with a torn ACL. Not only was Awuzie playing at an elite level, he was a leader on the defense.

Following successful ACL surgery, it appears Awuzie is trying to bring that leadership to the team, even though he can’t suit up.

Chido Awuzie got his surgery done in California, he returned to Cincinnati on Saturday night to join his team. Lou Anarumo said he sat behind the bench with cleats on during the Chiefs game.



Tells you everything you need to know about who Chido is — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 5, 2022

Conway is absolutely right. This tells you a lot about the kind of guy Awuzie is. The guy just had a major surgery and could have easily stayed away from the team to start the rehab process. Had he chosen to do that, nobody in the building or among Bengal fans would blame him, but he decided to sit in the cold on the sidelines to support his team.

The defense has been able to overcome the loss of their top cornerback, but we certainly can’t wait to see Awuzie back on the field next season.

Get well soon, Chido!