 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals make statement outside of locker room: “They gotta play us”

The Bengals getting some extra motivation internally.

By NathanBeighle
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the toughest second-half schedules in the NFL, but they started it out with a huge win over the Steelers, then took to the road and downed the Titans.

The Bengals looked good in both games, but the real test was going to be Kansas City, and Joe Burrow and the Bengals once against delivered. The Chiefs came to Paycor Stadium having already lost twice to Cincinnati this calendar year.

Make that three times now, and the Bengals might have used some extra motivation inside their locker room to help as FOX’s Joe Danneman snapped a picture of a sign that said “they gotta play us.”

The sign says it all.

In the infamous tweet of Ja’Marr Chase, the Chiefs were “tuna ina can.” Whether it helped or not, the Bengals know teams should be scared of them, especially at home and down this home stretch.

They’re dialed in, and Cincinnati is looking unstoppable.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Everything to know for Week 13 at Paycor Stadium

View all 41 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...