Bengals News (12/6): Cincinnati rising to the top

Kevin Huber Has Eye On Practice Squad After Release From Bengals

Kevin Huber, the homegrown Bengal who went on to play in a Bengals-record 216 games over the last 14 seasons while becoming the franchise's all-time leading punter, plans to stick around on the practice squad and help mentor Drue Chrisman while keeping his own game sharp.

Bengals Roster Moves: Huber Waived, B. Wilson Practice Period Expired

Huber, a 14th-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, originally was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2009. He played in a team-record 216 games, including a streak of 138 consecutive games from 2014-22.

NFL power rankings for Week 14: Bengals rising, Eagles on top

Joe Burrow is proving to be a worthy nemesis for Patrick Mahomes. The Bengals beat the Chiefs for the third time in the 2022 calendar year, with Burrow completing 6 of 7 passes on the game-winning 53-yard touchdown drive. Ja’Marr Chase returned, but Joe Mixon did not. Samaje Perine rushed for 106 yards in Mixon’s absence.

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

What’s not to like in Cincinnati right now? Joe Burrow is playing the best football of his career; head coach Zac Taylor has done more to improve the offense than he ever has with the Bengals; and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has somehow elevated his game without top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Hell, even backup running back Samaje Perine is balling out in Joe Mixon’s stead in recent weeks. This is a better Bengals team than last year, and that team went all the way to the Super Bowl.

Open Letter to Cincinnati Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You

Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati.

Why Deshaun Watson should fare better against the Bengals in his second game back: Mary Kay Cabot

In fact, his 53.4 rating was the worst of his career, and only a tenth better than Houston’s Kyle Allen, who may or may not get benched. His previous low was 60.4 in his rookie debut in 2017, a loss to the Jaguars.

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players

The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the Bengals' lead to 14-3 after catching a short touchdown pass early in the second quarter. Reid jokingly forgot the names of Higgins and Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst in the days leading up to the game.

Around the league

Tom Brady leads record 44th fourth-quarter comeback to propel Buccaneers past Saints: 'Just like we drew it up'

That's when vintage Brady took the field, captaining yet another comeback for the ages as he threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to lead the Buccaneers past the New Orleans Saints, 17-16, on Monday Night Football.

2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

Assuming the Texans target their quarterback of the future with their first pick in Round 1, they’ll have a big call with their second first-rounder, via the Browns. Depending on how high it is, we could see them making a pick that correlates with the QB selection -- perhaps an interior blocker or a reliable, game-ready pass-catcher to line up outside.

Panthers release Baker Mayfield; could Niners claim QB off waivers?

Mayfield's release came at the request of the 27-year-old, but there's plenty to unpack regarding his departure, starting with an underwhelming tenure as Carolina's starting quarterback. The Panthers acquired Mayfield in July at what was considered to be the cheap price of a conditional fifth-round pick, giving Carolina its starting QB after a hollow training camp competition with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.