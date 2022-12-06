Chiefs safety Justin Reid apologized to Hayden Hurst following loss

The Kansas City Chiefs defense made some noise that reached the Cincinnati Bengals locker room prior to the game Sunday. Veteran safety Justin Reid talked about how he would lock up tight end Hayden Hurst or any Bengals weapon on Sunday.

After the loss, Reid apologized for the comments initially made towards Hurst.

“I feel bad that I didn’t know. I didn’t give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst in this game,” Reid told reporters following the game. “I apologized to him for that. I still feel confident and always will be confident in our team and our defense to go out and play tough football. Credit to [the Bengals], they went out and played a hell of a game today. [They] made a couple of more plays than we did and came out with the win.”

In the pregame comments Reid was clearly thinking of Hurst when he was saying he would lock him down, but he couldn’t recall the name of Cincinnati’s tight end. Hurst unfortunately left the game early with a calf injury, but he had two catches before the game and couldn’t reel in a deep shot over his head.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught wind of Reid’s comments before the game, and he wasn’t shy about calling the safety out following the loss either. He also picked up a taunting penalty after Tee Higgins receiving touchdown after making it rain on Reid.

The biggest lesson Reid may have learned is that you shouldn’t make that kind of noise unless you are positive you and your defense are going to be able to back it up.