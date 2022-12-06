Bengals sign Drue Chrisman from practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals make the switch at punter official as they’ve signed Drue Chrisman off the team’s practice squad a day after releasing long-time punter and holder Kevin Huber.

Chrisman, a first-year player out of Ohio State University, originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent signee in 2021. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the past three games, and has recorded nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average), with five punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Replacing Chrisman on the practice squad is tight end Tanner Hudson, a third-year player out of Southern Arkansas University. Hudson originally was a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He has 15 career catches for 199 yards in 33 games played—20 with Tampa Bay from 2019-20, two with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and 11 with the New York Giants earlier this season. The Giants waived him on Monday.

To make room for Hudson, the team released Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad. Shelvin, a second-year player out of LSU, originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2021. He was waived by the team during final cuts and added to the practice squad before the regular season began. He was elevated to the active roster twice this season.