Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Trenton Irwin joins the show!

The crew is delighted to be joined by the Bengals’ wide receiver, who has had a nice role in the team’s past couple of big wins.

By Anthony Cosenza
Everyone is riding high after the Bengals’ big win over the Chiefs! Cincinnati is priming themselves for playoff positioning once again, as a number of players are stepping up on a weekly basis.

One such player in recent weeks has been wide receiver Trenton Irwin, who does a little bit of everything for the Bengals. And, Jimmie, Jamie, Tom, James and the gang are fortunate enough to be joined by him this week!

Aside from getting his point of view on the team’s 8-4 stance, they go over the game, give charity updates and more!

