Bengals Reacts Survey Week 14

Remember when the Cincinnati Bengals were 0-2?

Since then, the Bengals have reeled off eight wins in their last 10 games, the most recent coming over the AFC-favorite Kansas City Chiefs in yet another thriller between the two teams. The latest was a 27-24 win at Paycor Stadium, the third time Joe Burrow and Co. have taken down Kansas City since last January.

Now sitting at 8-4, the Bengals are heavy favorites to make the playoffs, where they hope to put together another memorable playoff run that lands them in the Super Bowl.

So, heading into the Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, how confident are you in the Bengals? Sound off in this week's Bengals Reacts Survey and in the comments section!

