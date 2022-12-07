Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals are still winless against the Cleveland Browns in the Joe Burrow era. (One of those losses, of course, was in Week 18 of last year, when Burrow sat out with the Bengals having clinched a playoff spot.)

In those five losses, they have worn white jerseys and black pants twice, white jerseys and white pants once, black jerseys and black pants once, and black jerseys and white pants once.

The closest of those losses, which came in the quarterback’s rookie season, on October 25, 2020, was the game in which Cincinnati wore black jerseys and white pants. So, obviously, that is what they will wear on Sunday. (Oh, and black socks, but that’s a given. White socks with black jerseys? Eww.)

Here come the Men in Black pic.twitter.com/PGmkGzuDg3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns will wear white jerseys with white pants and white socks. They will also have orange helmets with nothing on them.

So what other important analytics do you need before the game? Check out our elaborate preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: