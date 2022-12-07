Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Browns in Week 14.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Everything to know for Week 14 at Paycor Stadium

Round II in the Battle of Ohio takes place this Sunday at Paycor Stadium when the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Cleveland Browns. Game time is set for 1:00 pm ET on CBS with the home team being an early 4.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. You can stream the game online using CBS All-Access or Paramount+.

Despite all the incredible success the Bengals have enjoyed in recent years, they have yet to beat the Browns with star quarterback Joe Burrow under center. Their last win in this series came in the 2019 regular-season finale. The Browns have won eight of the last nine meetings in this series dating back to the 2018 season.

Will this be the game Cincinnati finally ends its five-game losing streak to Cleveland and keeps its playoff hopes going strong?

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Browns in NFL Week 14.