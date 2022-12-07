Bengals vs. Browns Injury Report: Joe Mixon goes full; David Njoku is limited

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have released their first injury reports ahead of Sunday’s clash at Paycor Stadium.

For the Bengals, the big news was running back Joe Mixon going full while working his way back from a concussion suffered in Week 11. This comes after head coach Zac Taylor said earlier today that “everything is positive right now” regarding Mixon’s status.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, who is currently in a walking boot, did not practice today and is highly unlikely to play this week.

For the Browns, the big news is with star cornerback Denzel Ward, who didn’t practice due to an illness and an ankle injury. Ward played in the team’s Week 13 win over the Houston Texans.

Another notable name to watch for is tight end David Njoku, who said he’s good to go this week but was limited today due to his knee injury, which has kept him out in Week 13.

