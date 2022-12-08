Bengals vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Well, it is time for the Cincinnati Bengals to play the Cleveland Browns again.

Last year, the red-hot Bengals used their second meeting as more of a bye week prior to the Wild Card round. Even so, the Browns have downright beat up the Bengals the past few seasons.

When fans talk about divisional games being weird this is a prime example. Cleveland has shutdown this team the past few teams that both sides played starters against starters, However, the rest of the season they look like completely different squads. The records of these teams reflect that over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati is coming off a statement victory against the Kansas City Chiefs to announce they are back to that level they hit last season. Quarterback Joe Burrow played extremely well with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase returning from injury. Samaje Perine also made a case for more snaps even when Joe Mixon is healthy enough to play after having a great game himself. The defense also did an outstanding job containing the Chiefs offense, which is never an easy task for anyone.

The Browns welcomed back Deshaun Watson back from his 11-game suspension last week from being accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women. It was his first game in nearly 700 days, and he sure looked like it was.

It really isn’t the passing game that has beat the Bengals, though. It’s running back Nick Chubb and the Browns running game. Chubb has a habit of just going off whenever he sees the stripes on the opposing team’s helmets.

The other thing Cincinnati needs to make sure they do is give left tackle Jonah Williams some help against pass rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett blew up the last game consistently getting into Burrow’s space and disrupting the entire flow of what the Bengals wanted to do. They left Williams on an island with him far too often. That change could really help get this offense rolling a little bit.

Here is how to watch the Bengals host the Browns:

Date/Time: Dec. 11th, 2022 at 1:0 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-47

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Paramount+ or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7)

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Browns site: Dawgs by Nature

Rosters: CIN | CLE

Stats to Know: CIN | CLE

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the mid 40s with about a 5% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 6-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.