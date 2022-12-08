NFL Week 14 coverage map: Will Browns vs. Bengals be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals are the hottest team in the league. And yet, most of the nation won’t get to see Joe Burrow and company cook the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Thankfully, most of those in Ohio and some in Kentucky and Indiana will get to see the Bengals for the early game on CBS. Others will have to watch the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens at the Pittsburgh Steelers, or the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tennessee Titans. The late game will be the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos. View the map from 506Sports below:

Meanwhile, on Fox, most will see the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants for the early game. Texas and parts of surrounding states will get the Houston Texans at the Dallas Cowboys. And parts of the north will get the Minnesota Vikings at the Detroit Lions.

The late game on Fox will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers for most and the Carolina Panthers at the Seattle Seahawks for others.

Lastly, here are the national broadcasts:

Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders at LA Rams (Amazon)

Sunday Night: Miami Dolphins at LA Chargers (NBC)

Monday Night: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)

But back to what matters. How much should we read into the Bengals riveting win over the Chiefs? And will they be able to carry that momentum into this week and finally beat the Browns during Burrow’s tenure? We discuss:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: