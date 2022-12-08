Bengals News (12/8): Cordell Volson Ascending

Bengals Notes: Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Ja'Marr Chase

"The Odd Couple," backfield of chatty Joe Mixon and stoic Samaje Perine took up residence in the NFL playoff chase Wednesday when Mixon practiced full for the first time Wednesday since suffering a concussion in the first half of the Nov. 20 win in Pittsburgh as the Bengals began tuning for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Browns at Paycor Stadium.

Sam Hubbard Hosts Holiday Shopping Event for Local Kids

"This is one of my favorite events of the year. Being able to spend some quality time with the kids is always fun – they are full of positive energy," said Hubbard. "More than anything, we just want to show them they are cared for."

How To Watch Bengals at Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Week 14 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Report: Former Bengals Defensive Coordinator Mike Zimmer Taking Same Role At Colorado Under Deion Sanders

“He’s asked me about it a few times,” Zimmer said at the time of his hiring at JSU. “The pay’s not good. But I do love Deion, and I’d do anything for him. He can open up so many doors for these young men but I’m extremely impressed with the way he’s teaching them about life and not just football, and taking care of them, and talking to them about the real things that go on in the world and not the fluff stuff.”

Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns in Battle of Ohio

The Bengals are coming off their most impressive win of the season. So am I, having predicted Cincinnati to defeat Kansas City when most others picked the Chiefs to win. This week's game is much easier to predict. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:

Chiefs vs. Bengals viewership numbers show rivalry needs primetime

Call it what feels like just a little more proof the NFL and its broadcasters had no business keeping this game out of primetime. Back in early November, the NFL flexed Bengals-Steelers out of primetime so that Chargers-Chiefs could take the primetime stage, which meant the Chiefs could no longer be flexed to primetime later. That meant one of the highest-quality games of the year didn’t get a primetime slot.

Should Samaje Perine be the Bengals RB1 moving forward?

Guys like Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Germaine Pratt (or Playoff P, the nickname rightfully given to him after his interception to seal the game in the Wild Card last year against the Raiders), etc. are all playing their best football-- and it's come at an extremely important time as the Bengals make their push for the playoffs and have some of their most difficult games of the season on the horizon.

Bengals highest-graded player from win over Chiefs isn’t who you think

Volson, the fourth-rounder thrown into the starting job as the fourth and final piece of a line that revamped all but one spot this past offseason, put on yet another strong showing. This time, against an elite interior player like Chris Jones and edge rushers like Frank Clark.

Odell Beckham Jr. visit with Cowboys ends with no offer due to concerns over availability in 2022

Beckham Jr. is about 10 months removed from an ACL tear suffered during Super Bowl LVI, and while initial predictions were that he'd be ready to play by mid-November, that timeline has already been extended. To this end, per Slater, the Cowboys were worried that because they didn't get to see Beckham in action, moving and running routes, they had to evaluate the situation without that vital information.

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Joe Burrow knocking on door of top three; Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things

The Joe Burrow experience on Sunday boiled down to one play: Facing third-and-11 with 1:59 on the clock and gripping a three-point lead, Cincy's cold-blooded starter needed to nail a throw or risk allowing a classic Mahomes comeback. With the enemy soaring in, Burrow lasered a tight-window shot to a defender-draped Tee Higgins for 14 yards. The timeout-spent Chiefs were cooked, downed for the third time in 2022 by a Bengals team sporting a quarterback who drips confidence. Drives, quarters, games, seasons and destinies boil down to making that kind of throw in the NFL. The Bengals have that guy, turning them into a team minus a ceiling.

NFL Week 14 underdogs: Will Cardinals surprise Patriots? Browns to upset Bengals?

For whatever reason, Cleveland seems to have Burrow's number. The Browns have consistently played some of their best football against the Bengals the last few years, winning each of their last five matchups. One might believe Cincinnati is due for a win in this series, and when considering the tale of the tape, it's not an unrealistic belief. It just hasn't happened yet on Burrow’s watch.