Hayden Hurst updates his injury status

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting tight end Hayden Hurst Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a right calf injury in the team’s win over the Chiefs last Sunday.

Today, Hurst acknowledged he might be sidelined for multiple weeks, which could include next week’s road trip to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but he made it crystal clear the injury was not serious or season-ending when speaking with the media Thursday.

Hurst said the calf is nothing serious.

“Couple weeks. You know me, I’ll be pushing it.” — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 8, 2022

Hayden Hurst asked if there's a chance he would be out for season. "(F), no!" #Bengals — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 8, 2022

Hurst signed with the Bengals this offseason to fill the void left behind by C. J. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets and has taken over as the team’s starting tight end.

On the year, Hurst has made 48 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals’ offense got back Ja’Marr Chase last week and are expected to get running back Joe Mixon back for Sunday, but they’ll now be without another starter as Hurst likely misses multiple games.