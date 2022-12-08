Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard pop up as limited

Two surprises are featured on the Cincinnati Bengals’ latest injury report.

Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard were both limited for Thursday’s practice. Higgins is listed with a hamstring injury, as Hubbard is with a calf.

As always, information is rather limited following practice when local media isn’t present for the entire session, so there’s mostly projection when it comes to these developments. We’ll learn more when tomorrow’s report is posted.

Everyone else aside from Hayden Hurst (calf) had a full practice. Hurst remains in a walking boot and said he expects to be sidelined for a “couple weeks.” Joe Mixon, on the other hand, was a full participant for the second day in a row since being cleared from the concussion protocol.

The Cleveland Browns had just three players not practice for them Thursday. Defensive end Chase Winovich (knee), tight end Pharaoh Brown (illness), and right tackle Jack Conklin (rest) were out, while cornerbacks Denzel Ward (illness/ankle) and A.J. Green (knee) and tackle James Hudson went limited after missing Wednesday’s practice.

