The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Streak Breaking

The Bengals are getting set for their rematch against the Browns and they have to figure out the formula to get things right in the “Battle of Ohio”. Both teams are getting healthier, but still are dealing with pop-up ailments here and there.
On this week’s show, we examine the best game plan options for the Bengals to get things right, while also going over recent headlines and giving keys and predictions.
