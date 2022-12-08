 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Streak Breaking

John and Anthony look ahead to the Bengals’ big rematch to the Browns. What are the keys to victory? What do the Bengals need to do to turn the recent tide of the rivalry?

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bengals are getting set for their rematch against the Browns and they have to figure out the formula to get things right in the “Battle of Ohio”. Both teams are getting healthier, but still are dealing with pop-up ailments here and there.

On this week’s show, we examine the best game plan options for the Bengals to get things right, while also going over recent headlines and giving keys and predictions.

Join us on Thursday night for the live show, or get it on your favorite platform afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: NFL Week 14

View all 36 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...