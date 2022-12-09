Bengals News (12/9): Back together in the backfield

Bengals Quick Hits: Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine Team Up Again

If it’s December and the Browns, and it is Sunday at Paycor Stadium, then it must mean running back Joe Mixon is back in The Mix. And he is after missing the last two games in concussion protocol.

Browns at Bengals spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 14 NFL game - The Athletic

See odds, TV information and expert predictions for the Bengals vs. Browns Week 14 game.

Chris Simms: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow 'Is Too Good' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Chris Simms: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow 'Is Too Good'

Bengals shoot up power rankings after win over Chiefs

The Bengals finally get a huge push up the power rankings.

Around the League

Rams’ Baker Mayfield caps ‘wild 48 hours’ with comeback win in debut

Mayfield, playing two days after he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, came off the bench in the first quarter and rallied his team from a 13-point deficit in the fourth, engineering a 98-yard game-winning drive that was capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left in a 17-16 win.

Report: Dan Snyder allowed Commanders’ toxic culture, NFL aided cover-up

Daniel Snyder “permitted and participated” in the team’s longtime toxic work culture and obstructed a 14-month congressional inquiry by dodging a subpoena, working to dissuade and intimidate witnesses from cooperating, and claiming more than 100 times in testimony that he could not recall answers to basic questions, according to the final report of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons' starting quarterback; Atlanta to bench Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons will be turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their new starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Ridder will be replacing Marcus Mariota, who had a 5-8 record as the starter this season.

Mr. Relevant! Brock Purdy has opportunity to make NFL history as 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo replacement

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a broken foot, Brock Purdy has a golden opportunity to make NFL history in San Francisco.