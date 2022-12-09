Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Tee Higgins good to go, Amari Cooper questionable

Good news came from Cincinnati Bengals practice Friday as Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Sam Hubbard (calf) both participated and are on track to play Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns. Both players were limited with their respective injuries Thursday, and head coach Zac Taylor told reporters their limited statuses were precautionary.

“More protecting them. Don’t see any issues with them,” said Taylor after practice. The lone change from yesterday’s practice features Cam Taylor-Britt being limited with an ankle injury.

No one on the Bengals is questionable or doubtful for Sunday, but Hayden Hurst (calf) has already been declared out. As expected, Hurst won’t play this week, and probably won’t next Sunday as well.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a hip injury during Thursday’s practice, which forced him to miss Friday’s session. Cooper is listed as questionable for the game, but told reporters he should be good to go.

Cooper’s the lone player for Cleveland given a status designation.

