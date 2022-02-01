Bengals are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi stadium

For the second straight season, one of the NFL teams in the Super Bowl will be playing in their home stadium. However, it will be the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI due to a technicality.

The NFL alternates which team between the AFC and NFC are home and away. Last year, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in their stadium. The Bucs happened to actually be the home team, which means that got swapped this season.

What does that mean? Well the home team gets to choose what uniform they will wear for Super Bowl. That is pretty much it. There was speculation floating around that they would have the Rams’ locker room, but since Los Angeles also hosts the Chargers, the Bengals will be in that locker room instead.

The Rams — as the visitors — get to call the coin toss to start the games and at the start of overtime if applicable.

It is just a funny concept that the Rams will go into this game technically as a visitor despite playing their entire season there. It also will make for some hilarious jokes if Cincinnati ends up winning. This just seems like the NFL getting ahead of quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals making SoFi Stadium their own after they get the team’s first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Hopefully enough Bengals fans — and people rooting for Cincinnati — are able to make the trip. It would serve Los Angeles right after they limited ticket sales for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers.