Super Bowl 56 set to become the lowest-seeded matchup ever

Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is set to make history, as it will be the lowest-seeded Super Bowl matchup in the game’s 56-year history.

Both the Bengals and Rams entered the postseason as their conference’s No. 4 seed. Cincinnati finished the regular season 10-7 and as NFC North Champions, while LA finished 12-5 as NFC West champions.

Super Bowl LVI will be the first Super Bowl ever without at least one No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Per Yahoo Sports, it surpasses 2011’s Super Bowl XLV between the Green Bay Packers, who were the No. 6 seed in the NFC and Pittsburgh Steelers, who were the No. 2 seed in the AFC as the highest-seeded Super Bowl in history.

Green Bay won that game, 31-25.

While there is a new-look 17-game regular season to take into account, the Bengals’ Super Bowl clash with the Rams is also set to feature the most combined losses between two Super Bowl opponents with 12. That surpasses the Super Bowl XIV matchup in 1980 between the Rams and Steelers and Super Bowl XLIII matchup in 2009 between the Arizona Cardinals and Steelers, where there was a combined 11 losses from each team.

Regardless of the low seeding, the Rams and Bengals should put together a tightly contested Super Bowl to conclude a postseason that’s featured several games with thrilling endings.