Cincinnati schools to close Monday after the Super Bowl

For the first time in over three decades, the city of Cincinnati will be watching the Super Bowl with true emotional investment.

The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13th at 3:30 pm Los Angeles time, which is 6:30 pm Cincinnati time. If all goes well, the Queen City will celebrate into the dawn of Monday morning. Preparations need to be made.

Cincinnati Public Schools is getting ahead of the ensuing madness by officially cancelling classes for Monday, February 14th.

In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/VmaTzAM9HQ — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) January 31, 2022

CPS usually gives students the day off on the first Monday of February as a “professional development day” (which sounds dope as a former student just seven years out of high school), so the district is simply moving that back a week to coincide with the NFL’s new elongated schedule.

In all sincerity, having a scheduled day off for the Monday following the Super Bowl disguised as something official is a great move. We all know what it really is without saying it out loud. Perhaps one day we’ll advance as a society and just make it a national holiday. No real work gets done on that Monday anyways.

It would not be surprising to see neighboring school districts follow suit with CPS. No one wants to be known as the lame school when the Bengals are making history.