Bengals News (2/1): Father’s of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase celebrate together

Bengals Past And Present Writing Improbable Script At Super Bowl LVI

He reiterated Monday night from Los Angeles that it looks like Super Bowl LVI is going to be the last game of his brilliant 16-year career that began in the Paul Brown Stadium draft room. It happens for the Rams against the team that molded him into a franchise bookend and indispensable locker room leader for teams that made the playoffs six times in the eight seasons he played Bengals left tackle.

Playoff Notebook: Bengals C.J. Uzomah could play in Super Bowl LVI

In winning Sunday's AFC championship game, the Bengals went with a rotation of sophomore Hakeem Adeniji and rookie Jackson Carman at right guard that offensive line coach Frank Pollack split down the middle with Carman getting 35 snaps and Adeniji 34 after getting the start.

Bengals keep finding ways to comeback, heading to the Super Bowl to face the Los Angeles Rams

Frank Pollack, the Bengals offensive line coach who played in a Super Bowl and is now going to coach in one, surveyed the scene on the plane ride home with a shake of his head as he thought back to his guys in the last five minutes of Sunday's epic AFC title game won in overtime over the Chiefs.

Marvin Lewis was a key figure in Bengals' transformation

Marvin Lewis won't pat himself on the back. Every time the question is asked — how much credit should Lewis get for helping the Cincinnati Bengals on a winning path, one that led to Super Bowl LVI? — he chuckles uncomfortably.

Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals no longer a laughingstock

Forget, for just one moment, that they are the Cincinnati Bengals, and there’s nothing particularly shocking about them being a Super Bowl team. There is an honest-to-goodness franchise quarterback in place. There is a fabulous rookie wide receiver. There is a young, offensive-genius-type head coach. Isn’t that precisely what every NFL team wants?

Cincinnati Public Schools amend academic calendar, give students, staff day off after Bengals-Rams in Super Bowl LVI

In a letter sent to parents that was obtained by ESPN, the city's largest school district cited "celebrating" the Bengals' first Super Bowl victory as the reason it amended the academic calendar and made Feb. 14 a day off.

CPS, Ross cancels class on Monday after Super Bowl

On Sunday, after the Bengals win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Van Winkle tweeted at Ross Local Schools superintendent Chad Konkle asking if he could give students and staff a calamity day on Monday, Feb. 14, a day after Super Bowl Sunday.

Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI

Quarterback is the position in football in which swag comes with the job. Quarterbacks are the only players on the field who constantly have the ball in their hands. They make the calls in the huddle, organize the team at the line of scrimmage, and once the play begins, it’s their show. No one moves until they’re ready, they ultimately decide where the ball goes, and once they drop back, all eyes are on the QB to see what move he will make and whether it’s by land or by air.

Super Bowl betting: Rams now 4.5-point favorites vs. Bengals

The line movement isn’t necessarily a sign of disrespect to the Bengals. Bettors have liked the Bengals on the moneyline so far and Cincinnati is currently +165 to win the game straight up while Los Angeles is at -200. Cincinnati is also 8-3 as an underdog this season and that includes the win over Kansas City in the AFC title game on Sunday.

Bengals punter told rookie kicker Evan McPherson 'we're going to the Super Bowl' moments before his game-winning kick

On Sunday, McPherson put the final nail in the Chiefs' coffin during the AFC Championship game, drilling a chip shot from 31 yards out to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

'Who Dey': What the Cincinnati Bengals cheer means, and its origin

During the trophy presentation following the upset win over Kansas City, Bengals icon Ickey Woods was on hand as an honorary captain to deliver to the Lamar Hunt Trophy to Bengals president Mike Brown. As Woods gave Brown the trophy, the former running back repeatedly yelled, "Who Dey."

Joe Burrow’s and Ja’Marr Chase’s dads celebrated Bengals AFC title

And funny enough, while Burrow and Chase had great games in that showdown, it’s their fathers going viral after the contest because they celebrated together with cigars of their own.

Around the league

Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons

After months of speculation and rumors surrounding his future plans, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The future Hall of Fame quarterback declared in a lengthy social media post Tuesday morning that he has decided to hang up his cleats after 22 seasons following a week of reflection.

The 10 players and coaches who had the biggest impact on Tom Brady

Tom Brady meant so much to so many. Careers were built off Brady's work. Legacies were created. But through it all, even as his fame launched him into a different orbit, the quarterback was a beloved teammate.

Vikings plan to fly in Jim Harbaugh for head coaching interview

Harbaugh now joins Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as contenders for the job left vacant following the firing of Mike Zimmer.

Ravens to 'turn over every stone' to prevent injuries that undercut 2021 season

Coach John Harbaugh lost his entire running back room before the start of the season and saw both of his cornerbacks forced out by injury during the campaign. The merciless injury bug proved it was saving its worst for last, appearing again when Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 that ended up preventing him from playing again this season.