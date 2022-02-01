Colts owner Jim Irsay is giving away Super Bowl tickets to hardcore Bengals fans

The Cincinnati Bengals have been to two (going on three in a couple of weeks) Super Bowls since the inception of the franchise. Both of those were losses to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s.

They’ll be taking on another California team, the Los Angeles Rams, that’s playing at their home stadium in Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl will be put on at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With that in mind, if you’re a diehard Bengals fan but can’t afford the trip out, especially with Super Bowl tickets costing thousands each, you may be in luck.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is buying two pairs of Super Bowl tickets for hardcore Bengals fans, but the clock is ticking on when you have to have your entry in by.

I'm sending two pairs of BENGALS FANS to the SUPER BOWL. Who are dey??? Airfare, hotel room, game tickets. Respond via a retweet and PROOF THAT YOU'RE A HARD CORE BENGALS FAN. Deadline 11pm tonight. Have at it! (Colts fans tomorrow). — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 1, 2022

That said, Irsay does note it’s an all-inclusive trip which is important considering airfare, hotels, and such could range into the thousands for two people as well, especially considering the rising costs associated with both California and flying.

This is a pretty awesome gesture by Irsay. It’s even a little more considerate considering Irsay was born near Chicago and really doesn’t have any ties to the city. Irsay, at 37, was the youngest owner in NFL history. He’s now 62.

He clearly has seen what this team means to Cincinnati and how this playoff berth is waking up the franchise, one that hadn’t won a playoff game for over 30 yards. From the first overall pick two years ago to a Super Bowl berth, the Bengals are among the greatest turnaround stories in recent history.

That said, don’t wait: Get your submissions in now!