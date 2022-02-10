Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters believes in Ja’Marr Chase staying committed to greatness

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

A major key in the Bengals making it this far has been rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has already become one of the NFL’s best playmakers.

Chase finished the regular season with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the postseason, he’s added 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Despite all of this success in his first NFL season, Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters doesn’t expect Chase to get a big head and become a diva. Walters says the 21-year-old has shown great maturity and work ethic this season.

“He’s a rare type of guy where success really doesn’t change him. He’s been the same person, even in the preseason when he had all those drops. He hadn’t changed,” Walters said. “So, he doesn’t change whether things are going well or things aren’t going well. . . . Very humble. Very even keel. Tremendous worker. . . . He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. If he messes up, he’s hard on himself. . . . He wants to correct it. I don’t ever see him getting that big head, becoming a diva. I’m going to stay on him. I let those guys know, even after his 200-yard performance, I let them know the next day that was the past. It’s all about what have you done for me lately. He gets it, and he puts the work in.”

It sounds like Chase is a young superstar that is not letting the early success get to his head, and we should expect Chase to be one of the league’s best receivers for many years to come.

