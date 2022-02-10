Bengals vs. Rams preview, viewing info and more

This is where legends are made.

The Cincinnati Bengals have had arguably the most improbable run to the Super Bowl since the New England Patriots’ first trip with Tom Brady in 2001. They’ll now look to finish the deal in Super Bowl LVI vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Similar to that improbable run, it has been the defense that has really powered this run. Quarterback Joe Burrow deserves his praise, but we wouldn’t see the Bengals playing in the big game had this defense shut down running back Derrick Henry and contain a Kansas City Chief offense that came into the game red-hot.

The defense will have another tall task trying to stop a Sean McVay offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who have been one of the deadliest combos in the NFL. Kupp had the second-most receiving yards ever in a season along with 16 touchdowns in the regular season and four more during the playoff. Stopping this connection will be a key for Cincinnati’s defenders.

The Bengals have a pretty great connection of their own. Burrow to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been a deadly one. They often hook up in key situations, but they will be facing one of the best veteran corners — Jalen Ramsey. It has been pretty clear leading up to the game that we should see these two one-on-one unless Chase starts burning Ramsey.

If Ramsey gets the best of Chase, there shouldn’t too much worry. The Bengals also have guys like wide receiver Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon to fall back on. Although, Mixon could be pretty busy helping the offensive line try and contain a pass rush led by Aaron Donald.

This is set up to be quite a Super Bowl. It could go either way, but when you have Burrow on your side, it is hard not to feel confident.

Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Time: 6:30 pm ET on February 13th, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV Channel and Schedule: NBC will air the game, as well as a pregame show that begins at 1 pm ET. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 2) and WLEX-TV (Ch. 18) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play announcer), Cris Collinsworth (game analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will call the action.

Online Live Stream: Peacock will stream the game online. However, if you have access to NBC through your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or NBCSports.com.

Bengals Online Stream: Bengals fans can watch the game for free through the Bengals app. Fans can also live stream the game on Safari on mobile iOS devices through Bengals.com. Go here for more info.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Bengals Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Replay: NFL Game Pass and the NFL Network (check local listings).

Live Stats

Tickets

Rosters: CIN | LA

Stats to Know: CIN | LA

Weather: Mid-70s in a dome, per NFL Weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 4.5-point underdogs with an over/under of 48.5, according to DraftKings.