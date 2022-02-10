Mark Sanchez’s advice to Joe Burrow

Recently, I had the opportunity to interview former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. He is currently an analysts on FOX Sports.

I asked the former Rose Bowl MVP how Joe Burrow and the Bengals can slow down the pass rush of the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. He explained that one of the keys will be to move Burrow’s throwing position:

“I think part of is going to be keeping that defensive line off balance. And the way you do that is, you gotta mix up your play calls and mix them consistently. So you want a quick game followed up by a deep playaction followed up by a movement, like a naked, followed up by a drawback. So you’re constantly changing the throwing position of the quarterback and changing up the timing.”

Sanchez then added that, for this to work, the running backs and tight ends will need to chip blockers, saying:

“And then, to do that, when you have those longer patterns and longer-developing plays, you gotta help inside with the halfbacks, with the tight ends. They gotta help on the edges and interior. And basically that just means, on their checkdown route, they just gotta get a piece of one of those rushers. I’ve had coaches say to running backs, ‘Get some rib meat,’ because basically you go and take a shot at their ribs and try and slow them down. And hopefully towards the end of the game, you wear on those guys a little bit and take a little speed off them.”

