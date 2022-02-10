Bengals News (2/10): Micah Parsons ranks six quarterbacks ahead of Joe Burrow

Micah's top five QBs:



— Mahomes

— Allen

— Rodgers

— Kyler

— Lamar and Dak (tied)



Joe Burrow? “No.”



Super Bowl Quote Board: Bengals Hope Turnovers On Tap In Tinseltown; Chido, Kupp Go Way Back; 'Cincinnati Will Be Going Crazy For A Long Time'

Apple: "That's a great challenge. They're a very talented group … They have a great quarterback to get them the ball. It's going to be a fun opportunity for us to go out there and show our talents. We've had to go against great receivers this whole season so, there's nothing different mindset-wise.

Super Quick Hits: Bengals Heat Waved In L.A.; Ohio Title Game Loss Still Haunts Burrow; Joey B Admires Stafford; Zac Never Doubted As He Praises Bosses' Patience

With the Bengals looking to play their hottest game ever in head coach Zac Taylor's three seasons in what may be the hottest Super Bowl in history, L.A. baked with a high of 87 degrees with more of the same as the week continues. The forecast calls for a high of 86 Sunday under SoFi's canopy ahead of the 84 degrees in this year's opener at Paul Brown Stadium.

Practice Pool Report: Guarded optimism for C.J. Uzomah

Like all Super Bowl practices, the Bengals worked behind closed doors Wednesday and The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala filed this pool report via the Pro Football Writers of America: The Cincinnati Bengals traded in an ice storm and frigid temperature for 80-degree weather and clear skies in Los Angeles. On Wednesday afternoon, the team held its first of three Super Bowl practices at Drake Stadium, on the campus of UCLA.

Bengals cornerbacks coach Steven Jackson thinks Vonn Bell is invaluable in pass coverage

That Super Bowl in the Georgia Dome was the last game of Jackson's 118-game career during nine seasons he started 26 times with the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He thinks about it every day, an agonizing 23-16 loss to the Rams by one yard. By one second.

Super Bowl LVI picks: Will Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals win Lombardi Trophy?

Will Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams become the second straight team in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium? Can Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the franchise's first Super Bowl title? Which players will shine this Sunday on the game's biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI predictions.

2022 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: Bengals vs. Rams picks, predictions from proven NFL expert on 22-9 roll

Youth will be served in the coaching ranks at the 2022 Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Rams coach Sean McVay is 36, while his former pupil, Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 38. Combined, they are the youngest tandem to square off in the Super Bowl. With a victory, McVay can become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also 36 when he led the club to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43 in 2009. McVay became the youngest coach to lead a team to the Super Bowl three years ago when the Rams were defeated by the New England Patriots.

Giants ditched B.J. Hill — and now he’s in Super Bowl with Bengals | ‘I knew God had a plan for me the whole time’

Hill, a fourth-year defensive lineman, felt disappointed in late August when the Giants traded him to the Bengals. But then the Giants went 4-13 and got coach Joe Judge fired, while the Bengals finished 10-7 and will now face the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl: Joe Burrow's last playoff loss was a thriller

LSU did so twice en route to the 2019 season's national championship, winning two College Football Playoff games by a combined 52 points. Now Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals are 3-0 this postseason as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, harrowingly imperfect in each game yet unflinching and, strictly speaking, unbeatable.

'It's just uncanny' - How the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase formed their unstoppable connection

A couple of passes missed the mark. So, the two stayed after for four or five extra throws. Chase instructed Burrow where to put the ball, and Burrow, the most accurate passer in the NFL this season, obliged. The next ball hit Chase right in the hands.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on C.J. Uzomah, Jackson Carman and Cam Sample

The Bengals remain "optimistic" about Uzomah's status ahead of Super Bowl LVI. He's expected to participate Thursday's practice session according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL to re-examine everything related to diversity, hiring of minority head coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing as it pertains to diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.

NFL Honors predictions: Seven awards, 29 voters, only one unanimous selection

This Thursday, Feb. 10, Keegan-Michael Key will host the 11th edition of NFL Honors, which will air live nationally on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual event features the announcement of The Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022: Predicting the five modern-era inductees

Let me cut directly to the chase. Devin Hester is going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. That's not official or anything. It's just my prediction. But I predicted Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson would get into the Hall of Fame last year. So I think I know what I'm talking about.