C.J. Uzomah gives injury update and says he’ll bathe in Skyline Chili if Bengals win Super Bowl

As the Cincinnati Bengals continue preparing for the Los Angeles Rams, one of the bigger storylines to watch for is if C.J. Uzomah will play.

The veteran tight end is battling an MCL sprain that’s kept him out of practice since the AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs, though there’s optimism the two-week break will be enough for him to play this Sunday.

Prior to going down in the first quarter of that game, Uzomah ranked second on the team in catches (13), receiving yards (135) and targets (16) while scoring once in the 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the setback, Uzomah has been adamant he’ll play in Super Bowl LVI, even making a spectacle of shedding his knee brace during Monday’s pep rally.

Today, he took it a step further today by saying he’ll take a Skyline Chili bath if the Bengals win Sunday.

C.J. Uzomah is NOT playing when it comes to this chili bath: pic.twitter.com/s0ToY6p2og — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 10, 2022

As for Uzomah’s injury and rehab, he still plans on playing Sunday.

“I feel good, as good as I can given the circumstance,” Uzomah told reporters Thursday. “Again, in my head, I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. We’ll see how it feels today when I go out there, but we’re having really big strides in the right direction. I’m looking forward to getting out there with the squad today.”

Here’s to hoping we get the full C.J. Uzomah experience on Sunday. In a game that may very well come down to one score, the impact Uzomah is capable of could decide if the Queen City finally takes home the Lombardi.

Who Dey!