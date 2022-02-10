Bengals vs. Rams injury report: C.J. Uzomah limited; Tyler Higbee still out

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got C.J. Uzomah back on the practice field Thursday.

Uzomah, who had been sidelined since spraining his MCL in the AFC Championship, was able to get in a limited practice session. He continues to trend in the right direction for Super Bowl LVI vs. the Los Angeles Rams, though he’ll ideally get in a full session on Friday to leave little-to-no doubt he’s a go.

More good news came in the form of Jackson Carman (back) going full for the first time since last Thursday, so he looks good to go Sunday.

For the Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) remained out as he continues to trend toward not playing Sunday. Backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) was limited.

Every other Ram was able to go full, including running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) after they were limited Wednesday.

All told, both teams should have just about everyone on their 53-man rosters able to go Sunday outside of a few players at most.

