Colin Cowherd believes Joe Burrow should be named MVP over Aaron Rodgers

The Cincinnati Bengals are just days away from taking the field for against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, as they’re looking to bring home the franchise’s first championship.

Tonight, the NFL Honors awards show is taking place, where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be named the NFL’s MVP for the second straight season.

However, not everyone agrees.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Heard,” host Colin Cowherd expressed his opinions that Joe Burrow should be the MVP over Rodgers.

“To not give Joe Burrow most valuable player...the Bengals arguably have the fourth-best roster in their division. They were picked fourth by virtually everybody.

“Think the Bengals would be in the Super Bowl without Joe Burrow?”

To say the Bengals have the fourth-best roster in the AFC North is a pretty debatable claim, but his argument that what Burrow did this season coming off his knee injury was nothing short of remarkable.

Cowherd goes on to argue that no one, including Rodgers, views the Packers’ season as a success following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

His argument is based on the fact that the postseason should be taken into account for these awards and Rodgers had a clunker in their biggest game of the season.

Burrow, on the other hand, finished the season with 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and had the league’s highest completion percentage at 70.4%.

In the postseason, Burrow has added 842 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Rodgers had arguably his worst game of the season against the 49ers.

You can listen to Cowherd’s argument below.

Joe Burrow is the MVP, not Aaron Rodgers...



"They didn't win before him and if he left tomorrow, they wouldn't win after him." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/BWUQHPJBvV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 9, 2022

Go here for Bengals vs. Rams odds. And check out the latest Bengals collectibles at FOCO. Follow us on Twitter and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!