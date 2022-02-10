Tonight, the 2022 NFL Honors awards show takes place in Los Angeles in advance of Super Bowl LVI. It begins at 9 pm ET and can be seen on ABC and the NFL Network.

This year’s awards show may very well feature several Cincinnati Bengals, including Joe Burrow (Comeback Player of the Year), Zac Taylor (Coach of the Year) and Ja’Marr Chase (Offensive Rookie of the Year). All three have very real chances at taking home hardware after helping the Bengals win the AFC North, then win three playoff games to advance to the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1989 and just its third all-time.

Tonight is also when Bengals great Willie Anderson will learn if he’s being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is this the night he makes it in, or will he be left hanging for another year?

