Bengals News (2/11): Bengals do well in NFL Honors

Burrow, Chase Rule NFL Honors From Afar

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is grateful to be the NFL’s 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. But he’s even more grateful how he got it in his hands without being at the NFL Honors in Thursday’s nationally-televised awards ceremony.

Bengals’ Zac Taylor didn’t win many Coach of the Year votes

The verdict on Zac Taylor of the Bengals as head coach of the year is in.

Bengals great Willie Anderson issues statement after Hall of Fame snub

Willie Anderson's Hall of Fame bid for 2022 got revealed on Thursday night.

National Personality Picks Los Angeles Rams to Beat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Eli Apple falls far from his past to help Bengals defense drive the Super Bowl run – The Athletic

The journeyman cornerback has been a major find for Cincinnati. Also, a look at the daunting task of trying to neutralize Aaron Donald.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he’s set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL’s most prestigious tribute.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Among the inductees were Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Tony Boselli.

NFL says Washington Commanders blocked access to documents related to investigation

The NFL in a letter sent to the House Oversight Committee Wednesday blamed the Commanders for blocking access to more than 100,000 documents related to the investigation into their workplace culture.

Sources -- Jacksonville Jaguars expected to hire Press Taylor as new offensive coordinator

The Jaguars are expected to hire Press Taylor as the offensive coordinator on head coach Doug Pederson's staff, a source confirmed to ESPN.