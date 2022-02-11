C.J. Uzomah expected to play vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to have C.J. Uzomah in the lineup when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Following Friday’s practice, head coach Zac Taylor said Uzomah has progressed in his rehab as well as the team could hope for, and that the veteran tight end is expected to play Sunday.

Zac Taylor tells me TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) has been progressing “as good as we could’ve hoped (this week), and we expect him to play on Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/8fOoI8fEkY — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) February 11, 2022

Uzomah, now in his seventh NFL season, is looking to cap off the best season of his career. In 16 regular-season games, Uzomah recorded career-highs in catches (49), targets (63), receiving yards (493) and touchdowns (five).

In the Bengals’ first two playoff games — wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans — Uzomah caught 13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

However, Uzomah suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had to be helped off the field before being carted to the locker room in tears as it looked like a serious injury. It would have come after Uzomah suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Thankfully, this one turned out to be just an MCL sprain. And with two weeks to rehab, Uzomah appears to have gotten enough rest and recovery to suit up and hopefully start Sunday.

Here’s to hoping we get to see Uzomah make a big impact Sunday and then take a postgame bath in chili.

