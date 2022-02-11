Bengals vs. Rams injury report: C.J. Uzomah questionable, Tyler Higbee placed on IR

The final injury reports for the 2022 playoffs have been released, and it’s a nearly perfect one for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is officially questionable for Super Bowl LVI. Uzomah was a full participant for Friday’s practice after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday. Uzomah is on record for saying he’s not missing this game, and his progression up to this point is promising.

Uzomah going full was the only change for Cincinnati’s injury report. Guard Jackson Carman (back), wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring), defensive end Cam Sample (groin), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were all full participants and should be available to play Sunday pending the team’s inactive players list.

Bengals Injury Report

As for the Los Angeles Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (chest) have each been placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will not play Sunday. Higbee didn’t practice at all this week and Noteboom was only limited once on Thursday. The team activated running back Darrell Henderson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day off of I.R. in corresponding moves.

Everyone else for the Rams had full practices Friday, including running back Cam Akers (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), and Walter Payton Man of the Year winner Andrew Whitworth (quadricep).

Rams Injury Report

