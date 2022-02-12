Impending Rams free agents that the Bengals should target

We’re just a few days before the Cincinnati Bengals shift their focus to reaching Super Bowl LVII.

If they play NFL free agency right, there is no reason they can’t play in back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Bengals are taking the field with one of the best teams in football. The Rams have 20 impending free agents that will hit the market in the offseason, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t consider the Bengals.

After all, if the Bengals are good enough for Rob Gronkowski, they’re good enough for anyone else.

Austin Corbett, OG

The Bengals could throw all the money they can at the offensive line in free agency. The current offensive line is the reason the Bengals have been underdogs in eight of the last nine games of the 2021 season (including playoffs).

They could boost their line with an opponent from Super Bowl LVI. Austin Corbett will be starting at guard, and he could be a future Bengal.

Corbett is by no means the best guard in the NFL, but he’s only given up five sacks in his three years as a starter in the NFL. The only Bengals’ offensive line starter that didn’t have more sacks this year than Corbett was Hakeem Adeniji, but he played roughly half the snaps.

Darious Williams, CB

Darious Williams has been starting at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey for the last few years. Williams had six interceptions from 2019-2020, and was a very solid starter in that time. 2021 hasn’t been his best year, but his ceiling is high.

The Bengals have an interesting situation at cornerback in 2022. Eli Apple has earned a starting role, but is at the end of his deal. Trae Waynes might be a cap casualty, after he only made four starts over the last two years.

They don’t know who will be starting with Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton in 2022. It could be Williams.

Sony Michel, RB

The injury bug has struck the Rams’ running back stable, so they brought in Sony Michel from the Patriots.

Michel was the No. 2 back for most of the season but made six starts from Weeks 13-18. In that stretch, he had 4.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns while the Rams went 5-1.

If the Bengals want to upgrade from Samaje Perine, then Michel could be the number two back behind Joe Mixon.

As far as money goes, it wouldn’t be that much more to bring in Michel over Perine. In fact, Perine’s cap hit in 2022 will be larger than Michel’s was last season.

Go here to see all of the Rams' 2022 free agents