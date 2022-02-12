NFL coaches make their Bengals vs. Rams picks

The Cincinnati Bengals are one day away from their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years.

It was 1989 since the Bengals were on the NFL's brightest stage, and while they weren’t expected to be here, they downed the top two teams in the AFC at their home stadium.

In other words, they are more than deserving of a place in Super Bowl LVI. Do they actually stand a chance, though?

A four-point spread indicates that on a neutral field they’d still be slight underdogs. After being questioned, four NFL coaches couldn’t pick a definite winner. The Athletic’s Mike Sando polled four NFL coaches, and the end result was a 2-2 split.

It is tough to pick a winner here. The Bengals have the better playoff resume.

They went to Kansas City and took down the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. Many thought the Chiefs were the best team in football. They also took down the top-seeded Titans in Tennessee.

Those are far too impressive to overlook.

However, the Rams’ defensive front along with the presence of Jalen Ramsey and then the Offensive Player of the Year is too much to overlook when claiming a winner. The Rams also send Tom Brady’s Bucs home.

Both teams have things going their way, and at the end of the day, it’s completely okay just to say the Bengals have quarterback phenom Joe Burrow. Burrow has made every play the team has needed exactly when they need it.

Nonetheless, if coaches can’t decide who the winner is, the general public will also struggle.

One thing is for sure though, and that is the Bengals will have the majority of the United States on their side Sunday.