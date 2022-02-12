Drake places over $1 million in bets on Rams

The Super Bowl is probably the game that gets the most bets regarding it. From more familiar bets like betting on the spread and total score to more out there things like how long the national anthem will laugh — everyone loves putting down some cash on the game.

Another thing we see are celebrities put up money that many of us normal people couldn’t imagine having — much less gambling. It usually isn’t news though when a celebrity does this. However, it is news when famous rapper Drake places his fandom on a team.

He has had terrible luck with showing up to sporting events to support a team that then goes on to lose. The only exception was when his hometown Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship. It seems like he is really confident in the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. specifically.

It seems most of this has to do with him supporting Beckham — who joined the Rams midseason. Outside of outright betting on the Rams to defeat the Bengals, he trusts Beckham to have over 62.5 yards and over 0.5 touchdowns. He also includes a pictures of Rams gloves, which are assumably Beckham’s.

Obviously, Cincinnati is hoping Drake’s bad luck with whom he roots for continues with at least the outright bet against the Bengals. We will see this Sunday.