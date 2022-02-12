Bengals News (2/12): Super Bowl Eve

Matchup of the Game: Bengals offensive line versus Los Angeles Rams defensive line

The analysts are now picking at bones from a Thanksgiving feast after exhausting the matchup between the Bengals offensive line and the Rams defensive line. Here's a look from the Bengals last Super Bowl left tackle.

Bengals Jottings From Super Bowl: Boyd Looking For Return Flight; A Trainer's View Of Comeback Joe; Newest HOF Tackle Boselli Backs Willie

Emptying a reporter’s notebook at a Super Bowl: Tyler Boyd knows the winner's share ... Long-time Bengals trainer Paul Sparling has a unique view of Joe Burrow ... Tony Boselli got in and Willie Anderson, but Boselli knows Anderson is worthy.

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday.

LSU Releases Joe Burrow Hype Video Ahead of Super Bowl LVI - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

LSU Releases Joe Burrow Hype Video Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best

Joe Burrow says he's chasing Aaron Rodgers on his journey to try and "be the best" during the final day of Super Bowl media interviews.

Around the League

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay ponders future, says he wants to prioritize time with family

Ram coach Sean McVay said that while he loves coaching, he also knows it's something that could prevent him from spending as much time with his family as he would like.

Businessman Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale places $5 million bet on Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale on Friday bet $5 million on the Bengals to beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, his second giant bet in two weeks on Cincinnati to emerge victorious.

Jaguars hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.