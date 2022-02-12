Bengals elevate Trent Taylor and Mike Daniels for Super Bowl vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. Both are classified as standard elevations.

As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, both players automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

No surprise on either of these, as Daniels gives the Bengals more depth along the defensive line, while Taylor has been a key player on special teams and even occasionally as a pass-catcher.

That was evident in the AFC Championship when Taylor caught a 2-point pass from Joe Burrow to tie the game at 21-all before the Bengals came away with a 27-24 win in overtime.

Good times.

Here’s to hoping we get to see both of these guys make an impact Sunday as the Bengals look to win their first Super Bowl.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.