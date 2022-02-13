Megatron gives a Who Dey, clearly cheering for Bengals to beat Rams

The day is here, and the Cincinnati Bengals are going to take the field in the NFL’s biggest event for the first time since 1989. They’re in Los Angeles, set to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who will have homefield advantage.

While the Bengals are underdogs, we’ve seen what this team is capable of.

Having dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs, a team led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and also defeating the top-ranked Titans in Tennessee, the Bengals are ready to again prove their doubters wrong.

Although many don’t think they can pull off the upset, Megatron seems to be all in on the Bengals.

If Megatron sides with you, isn’t that really all you need? Megatron and Joe Burrow are pulling for the Bengals, and that seems like two of the greatest in their respective line of work.

The Bengals are 4-point underdogs as Super Bowl LVI is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.