Bengals vs. Rams inactives: C.J. Uzomah good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LVI.
For the Bengals, here is who will be out today.
- DT Mike Daniels
- CB Vernon Hargreaves
- DE Wyatt Ray
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- OL Fred Johnson
- WR Trenton Irwin
- RB Trayveon Williams
Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah is active today after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. It’s still unclear if he’ll be given a normal workload or used more sparingly, but either way, it’s wonderful to see Uzomah get to play in his first Super Bowl today.
More good news comes in Stanley Morgan (hamstring) returning for the first time since Week 18. Morgan has been a key player on special teams.
For the Rams, here is who will be out today.
- QB Bryce Perkins
- RB Jake Funk
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- DL Bobby Brown III
- DB Blake Countess
Let’s get it on.
Loading comments...