Bengals vs. Rams inactives: C.J. Uzomah good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LVI.

For the Bengals, here is who will be out today.

DT Mike Daniels

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DE Wyatt Ray

DT Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

RB Trayveon Williams

Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah is active today after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. It’s still unclear if he’ll be given a normal workload or used more sparingly, but either way, it’s wonderful to see Uzomah get to play in his first Super Bowl today.

More good news comes in Stanley Morgan (hamstring) returning for the first time since Week 18. Morgan has been a key player on special teams.

For the Rams, here is who will be out today.

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Jake Funk

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

DL Bobby Brown III

DB Blake Countess

Let’s get it on.