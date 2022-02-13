Super Bowl LVI has finally arrived for the Cincinnati Bengals, who will look to hoist their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Standing in the way are the Los Angeles Rams, who enter the game as 4.5-point favorites to win their second Super Bowl ever and first since moving back to Los Angeles.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s game.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022
- Time: 6:30 pm ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, and Terry McAulay.
- Online Stream: Peacock, Sunday Night Football, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com.
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.
- Replay: NFL Game Pass and the NFL Network (check local listings).
- Live Stats
- Weather: Low 80s in a dome, according to NFL Weather.
- Odds: The Rams are 4.5-point favorites with an over/under of 48.5, according to DraftKings.
